VP Mike Pence to speak at Ripon College

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Ripon.

Pence will visit Ripon College on Friday, July 17. Ripon is known as the "birthplace of the Republican Party."

Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks at 11:30 a.m. The Trump Campaign announcement did not say if the address was open to the public.

The Trump Campaign says the vice president will discuss “the Trump administration’s ongoing commitment to a pro-growth agenda and the rejection of socialist policies.”

From Ripon, Pence will travel to Onalaska for a tour of the Morning Star dairy farm and a discussion on the United States-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

The Trump Campaign continues to make a big play for Wisconsin in the countdown to the November election. The state, which went for Donald Trump in 2016, is considered critical to victory in November.

Trump visited Fincantieri Marinette Marine in late June to celebrate a $5.5 billion Navy shipbuilding contract.

June’s Marquette Law School Poll showed Democrat Joe Biden with a 49-41 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin. Trump’s job approval rating was 45 percent.

Polls in 2016 regularly showed Democrat Hillary Clinton with a lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The Republican turned the state red for the first time since Ronald Reagan won re-election in 1984.

