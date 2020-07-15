UW-Green Bay cancels commencement ceremony, creates “drive-through” graduation event

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay says it will honor the Class of 2020 with re-imagined pomp and circumstance next month, creating a “drive-through” experience instead of a traditional graduation ceremony.

The university says it considered many ways to hold in-person ceremonies safely, after postponing the event from the spring, but the rising number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin was too great a concern.

On Saturday, August 22, graduates will receive a CARE Package from the university and have a professional photo with Chancellor Mike Alexander. Graduates and their families will be led on a route past popular photo opportunities on campus, including the Phoenix Rising statue, shoe tree and others.

“Given the large number of graduates who expressed interest in attending, and the increasing community spread of the virus, it is impossible for us to safely gather in August,” Gail Sims-Aubert, interim vice chancellor for student affairs and campus climate, wrote to graduates. “We are as disappointed as you and your families, as we consider Commencement to be one of the best days of the year on campus. By reinventing graduation, we still get to welcome you and your loved ones safely back to campus, and most importantly we get to celebrate your achievement!”

Diplomas were mailed to graduates earlier this year.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.