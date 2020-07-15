Advertisement

Systemic racism concerns addressed at Appleton forum

Five panel members discussed what it was like growing up in the Fox Valley
By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A group of young people led a conversation about systemic racism concerns in Appleton Tuesday evening.

Area churches hosted the forum at the Outer Edge, where five young Black people told personal stories about their own encounters with racism while growing up in the Fox Valley.

The first question focused on their time spent in a classroom.

“You know, being in a big class of 200+ people and you’re the only Black person there, it really makes you stick out a lot more,” said Joy Evans, one of the panel members.

Others say the subject matter, especially history, wasn’t always easy.

“The teacher talking about slavery or something like that and you know everybody looking to you to see you know, how you react to what’s going on in the class. it was very uncomfortable, but I found my way through it,” said Josiah Benjamin, another panel member.

Many of the question at Tuesday’s forum also centered on the recent death of George Floyd and the racial tension that has followed. The kids were asked what the country needs to do to heal and move forward.

“I saw a lady with a poster who said, it’s not a wake-up call, we’ve just been hitting the snooze button since 1619. So, that’s something that it really just got to me heavily,” said panel member Morgan Kampala.

“This generation is just very angry. Just very angry, especially the black men are very angry at the world and how they’re being treated, how people don’t care about them,” added panel member Divine Dupree.

However, many here are sensing a change in tone.

“I have a lot of hope for this generation. I feel like we’re starting to wake-up to the fact of not really caring about skin color no more. It’s not ht e50′s and 60′s. So hopefully we can grow from this and just be like, a part of history,” said Benjamin.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Latest News

News

Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

News

Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

News

Brown County libraries advance to third chapter of reopening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Starting Wednesday, July 15, library buildings will open with controlled access for intentional browsing, as well as holds pickup and checkout of materials.

News

Pulaski Polka Parade to take place of Polka Days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although this year’s Polka Days in Pulaski have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, a special event is still being held this weekend for the annual event.

News

EAA Ray Aviation Scholar gets to ask NASA astronaut a question

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Recipients of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Ray Aviation Scholarships, which provide funding for flight training, had an opportunity to ask questions of the crew aboard the International Space Station.

News

De Pere Fire Department trains for water rescues, worried about high water and coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The waters near Voyageur Park and its popular fishing piers have welcomed a steady stream of people even as sidewalks are swallowed up by rising water along the Fox River.