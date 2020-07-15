Storms Ending Late, Then Patchy Fog

Showers and thunderstorms continue until midnight. Some storms may include very heavy downpours. The severe weather outlook is evening is LOW. Then, as the sky clears, areas of dense fog will be possible. The fog will burn off post sunrise tomorrow, leaving skies mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High temperatures will rise to the low 80s tomorrow and it will feel slightly humid with dew points in the lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, conditions become very warm and humid. Especially on Saturday when highs rise to the low 90s. Saturday will also bring storms back to the area. Later Saturday the storms may become strong, and will linger into early Sunday morning. Even as the storms clear Sunday, temperatures remain very warm.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening t’storms. Clearing skies late. Some fog towards dawn. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. A late thundershower is possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 83

