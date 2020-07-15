Advertisement

Storms Ending Late, Then Patchy Fog

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Jenny Curtiss
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Showers and thunderstorms continue until midnight. Some storms may include very heavy downpours. The severe weather outlook is evening is LOW. Then, as the sky clears, areas of dense fog will be possible. The fog will burn off post sunrise tomorrow, leaving skies mostly sunny for the rest of the day. High temperatures will rise to the low 80s tomorrow and it will feel slightly humid with dew points in the lower 60s.

As we head into the weekend, conditions become very warm and humid. Especially on Saturday when highs rise to the low 90s. Saturday will also bring storms back to the area. Later Saturday the storms may become strong, and will linger into early Sunday morning. Even as the storms clear Sunday, temperatures remain very warm.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NW/SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

FRIDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Evening t’storms. Clearing skies late. Some fog towards dawn. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. A late thundershower is possible. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms possible. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain winds down tonight

Updated: 1 hour ago
After the rain, a chance of fog

Forecast

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers, thunderstorms developing

Updated: 6 hours ago
Temperatures will climb back to the 90s for the weekend

Forecast

SHOWERS & STORMS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue

Updated: 10 hours ago
Most of today’s showers and storms will be from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers

Updated: 13 hours ago
The highest rain chances will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east.

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS CONTINUE TONIGHT

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain moves through the region tonight

Updated: 21 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Rain moves through the region tonight

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms possible tonight

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms possible tonight

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the storms

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT
Storms later today may become severe with high winds, hail, heavy rainfall.

Forecast

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...