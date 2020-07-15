Advertisement

Sources: Packers Family Night going virtual for 2020

Family Night is a symbolic kick off to the Packers season in Green Bay
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Workers prepare Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and Carolina Panthers Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Family Night will be held virtually this year, sources tell Action 2 Sports reporter Baillie Burmaster.

Sources tell Baillie that only players and their family members will be in attendance at Lambeau Field for the annual tradition. No fans will be in the stadium.

Family Night is a symbolic kick off to the Packers season in Green Bay. It includes a scrimmage and fireworks show.

This comes as the NFL decides what a football season will look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

No date has been set for the virtual Family Night. Action 2 News will update this story when we get new information.

The Packers previously announced the annual meeting of the shareholders would be virtual. The meeting will be held online on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Central Time. Click here for more information.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders to brace for a much different experience during the regular season. At this time, the Packers are preparing to have fans in attendance. If that happens, the team says Lambeau Field’s seating capacity would be “significantly reduced.”

Face coverings would be required.

“Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers say they will not be able to guarantee ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets.

Because of the reduced capacity, the Green and Gold packages and Brown County Ticket Drawing program will be suspended for the season. Residents who paid for the ticket drawing program will be automatically refunded.

No plan has been finalized, but the team wants season ticket holders to consider their options. The Packers will send them a questionnaire asking ticket holders if they wish to “opt in” to reserve tickets. Those who would chose to “opt out” would be able to decide whether to have their 2020 payment refunded or get a credit for 2021.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

News

Driver arrested for OWI after crashing in Waupaca

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Police found a man in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.

News

Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city’s police and fire commission handles the firing of any police officer.

News

Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run in Green Bay

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 4:55 a.m., officers were called a report of a man in the street.

Latest News

News

Drive-thru job fairs being held in Green Bay, Oshkosh

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive-thru job fair allows potential employees to stay in their cars during the process.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fairs in Oshkosh and Green Bay

Updated: 6 hours ago
People can stay in their cars during the job fair

News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

News

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 12 hours ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project