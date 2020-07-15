Sources: Packers Family Night going virtual for 2020

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers Family Night will be held virtually this year, sources tell Action 2 Sports reporter Baillie Burmaster.

Sources tell Baillie that only players and their family members will be in attendance at Lambeau Field for the annual tradition. No fans will be in the stadium.

Family Night is a symbolic kick off to the Packers season in Green Bay. It includes a scrimmage and fireworks show.

This comes as the NFL decides what a football season will look like during the coronavirus pandemic.

No date has been set for the virtual Family Night. Action 2 News will update this story when we get new information.

The Packers previously announced the annual meeting of the shareholders would be virtual. The meeting will be held online on Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. Central Time. Click here for more information.

The team sent a letter to season ticket holders to brace for a much different experience during the regular season. At this time, the Packers are preparing to have fans in attendance. If that happens, the team says Lambeau Field’s seating capacity would be “significantly reduced.”

Face coverings would be required.

“Although the organization remains optimistic, there is a possibility that Lambeau Field will be unable to host fans for games this season,” reads a statement from the team.

The Packers say they will not be able to guarantee ticket holders in the general bowl and club seats will be able to reserve tickets.

Because of the reduced capacity, the Green and Gold packages and Brown County Ticket Drawing program will be suspended for the season. Residents who paid for the ticket drawing program will be automatically refunded.

No plan has been finalized, but the team wants season ticket holders to consider their options. The Packers will send them a questionnaire asking ticket holders if they wish to “opt in” to reserve tickets. Those who would chose to “opt out” would be able to decide whether to have their 2020 payment refunded or get a credit for 2021.

