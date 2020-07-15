SHOWERS & STORMS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast close to a cold front, which is slowly making it’s way towards Lake Michigan. Most of today’s showers and storms will be from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST. Some thunderstorms may have locally heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. With the clouds and the rain around, it’s going to be a cooler day, with highs in the 70s. However, while it won’t be as warm today, it’s still going to feel rather humid.

Meanwhile, behind the creeping cold front, it’s going to be a drier day in the Northwoods. It won’t be as humid, and you’ll see some morning sunshine. Look for increasing clouds today, but the showers and thunderstorms will probably stay away from you.

Temperatures will be trending up during the second half of the week... By the time we get to the weekend, look for high temperatures close to 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times on Saturday and into Sunday morning. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some strong storms across the region, so keep informed with your weekend forecast...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but humid. Drier weather NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Clearing skies late. Some fog towards dawn. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. A late thundershower is possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.