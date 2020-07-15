Advertisement

SHOWERS & STORMS ACROSS EASTERN WISCONSIN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Occasional showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast close to a cold front, which is slowly making it’s way towards Lake Michigan. Most of today’s showers and storms will be from Green Bay and to the SOUTHEAST. Some thunderstorms may have locally heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. With the clouds and the rain around, it’s going to be a cooler day, with highs in the 70s. However, while it won’t be as warm today, it’s still going to feel rather humid.

Meanwhile, behind the creeping cold front, it’s going to be a drier day in the Northwoods. It won’t be as humid, and you’ll see some morning sunshine. Look for increasing clouds today, but the showers and thunderstorms will probably stay away from you.

Temperatures will be trending up during the second half of the week... By the time we get to the weekend, look for high temperatures close to 90 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times on Saturday and into Sunday morning. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some strong storms across the region, so keep informed with your weekend forecast...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/NE 5-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: NW/S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Cooler, but humid. Drier weather NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley. HIGH: 77

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Clearing skies late. Some fog towards dawn. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid. A late thundershower is possible. HIGH: 81 LOW: 63

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 80

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The highest rain chances will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east.

Forecast

SCATTERED STORMS CONTINUE TONIGHT

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By David Ernst
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain moves through the region tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Rain moves through the region tonight

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms possible tonight

Updated: 13 hours ago
First Alert Forecast: Rain and storms possible tonight

Latest News

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the storms

Updated: 17 hours ago
Storms later today may become severe with high winds, hail, heavy rainfall.

Forecast

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Steve Beylon
Your First Alert Forecast from the First Alert Weather Team...

FirstAlert Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible

Updated: 21 hours ago
Look for a second round of stronger thunderstorms into this evening.

Video

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday storms

Updated: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:17 AM CDT
Storms will develop by the late afternoon into the evening

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to start off the day Tuesday

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 9:29 PM CDT
First Alert Forecast: Rain possible to start off the day Tuesday

News

National Weather Service asks for input on possible changes

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The National Weather Service (NWS) looks to make changes to its messaging in an effort to simplify terms and make them easier to understand.