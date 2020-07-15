Advertisement

Pulaski Polka Parade to take place of Polka Days

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Although this year’s Polka Days in Pulaski have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, a special event is still being held this weekend for the annual event.

The Pulaski Polka Parade is scheduled for Sunday at 12 p.m.

Line-up for the parade starts at 11 a.m. outside the Pulaski Middle School.

Polka bands are the feature of the parade, and anyone is invited to take part with a float or unit.

No candy will be handed out, and participants are asked to practice social distancing.

