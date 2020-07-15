Positive coronavirus cases on 3rd day of decline, still near 6%

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - After a series of record-setting days, Wisconsin’s coronavirus crisis showed some decline on Wednesday. The Department of Health Services reported a third-straight day of decline for positive coronavirus tests.

The state says 821 more people tested positive -- the fourth-highest number of cases in one day -- bringing Wisconsin’s total caseload to 38,727 people.

The positive tests were 5.90% of the 13,925 tests completed, down from Tuesday’s 6.57%. The percentage of positive tests has been higher than 5% for 11 of the past 12 days, and the 14-day average is still trending up.

The death toll rose slightly to 827. That’s 2.1% of known cases, a figure which has been slowly but steadily declining.

For comparison, one month ago Wisconsin had 22,932 confirmed coronavirus cases, 694 deaths, and positive results were under 4% for an 11th straight day.

The number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to 295 Wednesday, a net increase of 2 patients from the day before, taking hospital releases and deaths into account. Eighty-eight of these patients are in intensive care, 5 more than yesterday and 14 more than a week ago. There are another 177 patients in hospitals waiting for test results.

At the time of this writing, Johns Hopkins researchers report 136,900 COVID-19 patients in the U.S. have died in the six months since the disease appeared in our country. Johns Hopkins says people who recover from severe cases of COVID-19 may have lasting damage to their organs, including their brain, heart, lungs or kidneys. For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates up to 62,000 people in the U.S. died from the flu during the six-month flu season from October 2019 to April 2020.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports of the state’s 133 hospitals, between 20 and 30 percent have a one-week supply or less of personal protective equipment, such as N95 masks, gowns, face shields and goggles.

As of this week, more than 725,000 individuals have had nasal or throat swab tests for the coronavirus. That’s about 12 percent of Wisconsin’s population of more than 5.82 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Department of Health Services says its statistics only count a person once even if they have multiple tests. The results do not include blood tests for antibodies.

You might hear talk about herd immunity, but health experts say it takes at least 60 percent of a population to be infected or vaccinated to build herd immunity from a disease. That’s roughly 3.5 million people, or 94 times the infection rate right now.

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

Symptoms:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Symptoms that require immediate medical attention include:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to rouse

Bluish lips or face

The CDC says this is not an all-inclusive list. Consult a medical provider about any symptoms that are severe or concerning.

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Clean frequently-touched surfaces and objects daily (e.g., tables, countertops, light switches, doorknobs, and cabinet handles)

