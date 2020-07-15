Pink Flamingo Organization announces fundraising milestone

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Although the De Pere Pink Flamingo Organization will announce a grand total of this year’s fundraising efforts on Thursday, the non-profit has announced a major milestone in their goal.

On Wednesday, the organization announced they have raised more than $100,000.

The Pink Flamingo Classic, an annual charity softball tournament founded in De Pere, was canceled earlier this year due to coronavirus restrictions, but fundraising efforts continued.

A grand total is expected to be announced Thursday during a news conference at 8 p.m. near the scoreboard at Flamingo Field in De Pere’s Legion Park.

The event will also be streamed on the organization’s Facebook page.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so by following this link.

