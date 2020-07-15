Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are getting in on the push for mask wearing.

On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

The message emphasizes the idea of teamwork when it comes to keeping the state as safe as possible.

