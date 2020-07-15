Advertisement

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

The video's message emphasizes the idea of teamwork when it comes to keeping all Wisconsinites safe
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are getting in on the push for mask wearing.

On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

The message emphasizes the idea of teamwork when it comes to keeping the state as safe as possible.

You can watch the full video above.

