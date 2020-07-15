Advertisement

Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague

Police say the 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting
Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by another officer while they struggled with a suspect who was resisting arrest.

Police say the 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The incident began when police tried stopping a vehicle suspected in a shooting, but the driver sped away and fled on foot after the car broke down on the city’s north side.

A short time later, officers located the suspect who resisted arrest as he was being placed in a police squad car. During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

The suspect is a 24-year-old Milwaukee man who is in custody. Police said a gun was recovered.

The case is being referred to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

