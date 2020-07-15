Manitowoc County man indicted for drug, gun charges

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 29-year-old Manitowoc County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges Jonathon Erickson possessed a variety of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute them.

In addition, Erickson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court officials say Erickson possessed the following narcotics:

MDMA

Oxycodone

Clonazepam

Alprazolam

Marijuana

If convicted of the drug charge, Erickson faces up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Court officials say the firearm possession and drug distribution charge sentencing could be up to a lifetime of imprisonment, but say there is a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.

