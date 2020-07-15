Manitowoc County man indicted for drug, gun charges
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 29-year-old Manitowoc County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple charges.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges Jonathon Erickson possessed a variety of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute them.
In addition, Erickson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Court officials say Erickson possessed the following narcotics:
- MDMA
- Oxycodone
- Clonazepam
- Alprazolam
- Marijuana
If convicted of the drug charge, Erickson faces up to 20 years of imprisonment.
Court officials say the firearm possession and drug distribution charge sentencing could be up to a lifetime of imprisonment, but say there is a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.
