Manitowoc County man indicted for drug, gun charges

Gavel on block.
Gavel on block.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a 29-year-old Manitowoc County man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for multiple charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment alleges Jonathon Erickson possessed a variety of illegal narcotics with the intent to distribute them.

In addition, Erickson has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Court officials say Erickson possessed the following narcotics:

  • MDMA
  • Oxycodone
  • Clonazepam
  • Alprazolam
  • Marijuana

If convicted of the drug charge, Erickson faces up to 20 years of imprisonment.

Court officials say the firearm possession and drug distribution charge sentencing could be up to a lifetime of imprisonment, but say there is a mandatory sentence of five years in prison.

