Man dies following morning fire in Menominee

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBAY) - Officials say one person is dead after pulled out of a burning house in Menominee, Mich.

According to the Menominee Police Department, crews were called to the 500 block of 13th Ave. at 5 o’clock Wednesday morning. Firefighters found a 40-year-old man inside.

Lifesaving efforts were started after they pulled him out, but he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

The man’s name wasn’t made public, which is routine to allow time for notifying relatives first.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

