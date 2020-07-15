Man bound over for trial in De Pere boy’s death

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in the death of a De Pere boy has been bound over for trial.

Matthew Georgia, 39, is charged with Homicide by Negligent Operation of a Vehicle in the death of Christian Warzniak, 5.

A criminal complaint states Georgia was backing out of the driveway of Christian’s mother’s residence when he ran over the little boy.

On Wednesday, Georgia appeared before a Brown County court commissioner for a preliminary hearing.

A De Pere Police sergeant testified that Christian was run over by the front right tire of Georgia's Ford F150 truck.

The defense argued that it was an accident.

The prosecution said Georgia was angry about a text message he read in his truck, failed to account for the location of Christian, and accelerated quickly in reverse.

An assistant district attorney stated it was a “classic criminal negligence case.”

The court commissioner ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Georgia's arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 24.

A group of people wearing “Justice for Christian” shirts gathered outside the court house Wednesday.

The case gained attention after Christian’s mother posted a Facebook Live video mourning her son. She stated Christian’s death was the result of Georgia’s “fury.”

