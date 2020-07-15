Local soldier and his family to be featured in Netflix documentary

CASCO, Wis. (WBAY) -Netflix is set to release a documentary on Friday called “Father Solider Son”. It follows the story of Brian Eisch, a solider injured ten years ago in Afghanistan. Eisch is originally from Outagamie County and now lives in the Luxemburg Casco area. He’s hoping his story inspires others.

We first introduced you to Master Sergeant Brian Eisch back in 2010. At the time, he was a single father, returning home, after being injured in Afghanistan. Prior to his injury and this homecoming, he was approached by a New York Times crew that was documenting his Army unit's deployment.

"They initially came up to me and I told them a few choice words and I told them that I didn't want to be filmed that I had a job to do but then they told me, you're a single parent it would be a good story so I kind of warmed up to the idea," says Eisch who retired after 20 years in the Army.

About four years after that initial meeting, the crew picked up Eisch’s story again.

According to Eisch, "When I got injured, I asked them to save my leg because I wanted to try and rehab it. Four years later I just couldn't take it anymore, it was just too painful. I didn't have freedom of movement or anything like that so I chose an elective amputation in 2014 and then the New York Times asked if they can start filming again."

And the next six years, as well as what the crew shot prior to his injury, are what make up the soon to be released documentary, "Father Soldier Son".

"We never really saw it, we just like the NY Times wants to film us, I don't know where they're going with it. But now that I've seen it, I'm absolutely amazed at the work the NY Times did and then the handoff to Netflix for the final production it's just WOW!" says Eisch.

The hour-and-forty-minute documentary is full of raw emotion, but as Eisch says, you have a choice to go up or go down -- and the documentary shows how he chose to persevere - despite the challenges along the way.

He adds, “In this documentary I think I’m extremely vulnerable. But I think I”m okay with it because I’m getting messages every day from people that are inspired. I don’t know how I inspire people but it’s apparently helping them so if it does I’m extremely proud of it.”

