Local leaders urge extension of current unemployment benefits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the end of stimulus benefits for the unemployed draws near, local leaders urge Congress to extend and even expand the relief efforts.

Desiree May has firsthand experience with being unemployed during the pandemic.

“It’s a huge crisis that we’re about to face come August,” May said.

That’s why she wass one of several people at a news conference on Wednesday in downtown Green Bay.

People were asking Congress to extend provisions in The CARES Act that offer relief for the unemployed.

“And so we are 10 days out from millions of Americans, not only who are unemployed, but many who are still working part time,” Co-op Development Director of Citizen Action Wisconsin. “And

Nearly 50-million Americans have filed for unemployment in recent months.

In Brown County nearly 1,000 people filed their initial application in the last week alone.

“We really don’t have the resources to respond in a way that’s necessary, so that’s why we’re relying on the federal government that does have the resources at their disposal,” Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich said.

Genrich said there has been a lot of discussion at the federal level, but time is running out for action.

They need to act expeditiously, as quickly as possible, to respond to the needs of these families that are going to have these benefits cut off in the next few weeks,” Genrich said.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.