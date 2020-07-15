Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party's history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party's bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.

Wisconsin hits record high in virus cases as spike continues

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken a record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the fourth out of six days. Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday. Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases. He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a “political stunt.”

Worker killed in construction zone in Columbia County

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway. The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction. The victim was employed by a private construction company. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

Bucks will take messages for social change onto the court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month. Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players plan to put the word ‘equality’ on their jerseys. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says it's important for the league, and for the organization, to continue to have conversations about fighting for social equality and social justice.

Officer caught in crossfire of Racine shootout

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police say an officer escaped serious injury when he was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two individuals. The investigator was sitting in his police vehicle Monday when the shooting began. The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. The officer suffered minor injuries by shattering glass. Police say the officer got out of the vehicle and identified himself as an officer. One of the individuals fled and the other dropped a handgun and was arrested. Officials say the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident. The individual that fled is still at large.

Recent blip lands Minnesota on New York quarantine list

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A recent spike in confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota has landed the state on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut’s quarantine list. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced that Minnesota and three other states — New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin — were added to the list as officials in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut try to contain the spread of the coronavirus from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. Minnesota health officials are surprised by the addition. Minnesota’s COVID-19 numbers stayed below New York’s thresholds through June and the first week of July. But the Star Tribune reports a two-day spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases last weekend was enough to put Minnesota on the list.

Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man's statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month. Col. Hans Christian Heg's statue has stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Demonstrators tore it down during a June 23 protest against police brutality and racism. They said the statue sent a false message of equality that doesn't exist in the state. Heg's great-great-grandson, James Heg, said he is an inspiration to the entire family and tearing the statute down was a “gut punch.” Another great-great grandson, Christopher Heg, called it a “dumb thing to do.”

Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in Milwaukee under an ordinance approved Monday by the city council. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance. An order requiring masks indoors in Dane County took effect on Monday.