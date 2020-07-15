Here is the latest Wisconsin sports news from The Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they’ve never done before. The Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season after reaching the National League championship series in 2018 and losing in the wild-card game last year. The Brewers franchise dates back to 1970. The team's only previous back-to-back playoff appearances before the last two years came in 1981-82. Milwaukee will try to get back to the postseason following an offseason overhaul that included the losses of catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas in free agency.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month. Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players plan to put the word ‘equality’ on their jerseys. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says it's important for the league, and for the organization, to continue to have conversations about fighting for social equality and social justice.