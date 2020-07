Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. CDT

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle at local park. Officers responded to Lakeside Park shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday where the child had been struck in a parking lot north of the boat launch. Officers and paramedics attempted to save the boy and called a medical helicopter to the scene. The child was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years. The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night calling for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah. The city’s police and fire commission determines whether any police officer should be fired. The family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint filed against Mensah calling for his removal. Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales. The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense. The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole’s death.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party's history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party's bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has broken a record for confirmed new COVID-19 cases for the fourth out of six days. Gov. Tony Evers and state health leaders on Tuesday implored people to wear masks and take precautions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The state Department of Health Services reported 964 confirmed new cases Tuesday, breaking a previous high of 926 cases on Saturday. Evers says he anticipates that K-12 schools will reopen in September, despite the recent spike in cases. He largely discounted a Republican proposal to tap federal money to pay state unemployment claims as a “political stunt.”