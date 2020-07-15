Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new audit says an unknown number of unemployed people in Wisconsin received too much, or not enough, in benefits from the state Department of Workforce in late April. The errors came as the department worked to process additional money in federal aid to help those suddenly out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Legislative Audit Bureau said Wednesday that the department should determine how many people were sent incorrect amounts and how much, then report back by Aug. 14. Agency Secretary Caleb Frostman says the department is implementing all of the audit’s recommendations.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Department of Natural Resources is cleaning up a manure spill in northeastern Wisconsin. The department announced Tuesday that surface-applied manure from Betley Farms in Oconto County ran off the site late last week and over the weekend into the Little Suamico River. The spill is moving toward the bay of Green Bay. DNR staff has been working to clean up the spill since Sunday. Runoff has been stopped at the application site but work continues. DNR officials didn't immediately respond to messages seeking more details. Betley Farms had no immediate comment.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee police officer is recovering from a gunshot wound accidentally inflicted by another officer while they struggled with a suspect who was resisting arrest. Police say the 33-year-old officer was taken to the hospital after the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident began when police tried stopping a vehicle suspected in a shooting, but the driver sped away and fled on foot after the car broke down on the city’s north side. A short time later, officers located the suspect who resisted arrest as he was being placed in a police squad car. During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle at local park. Officers responded to Lakeside Park shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday where the child had been struck in a parking lot north of the boat launch. Officers and paramedics attempted to save the boy and called a medical helicopter to the scene. The child was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.