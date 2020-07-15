Advertisement

Gridiron housing project aims to give tenants financial stability

The Gridiron is an affordable housing project created by leaders of St. John’s Homeless Shelter.
By Kati Anderson
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ashwaubenon community members had a chance to learn about a $6.5 million housing project aimed to help tenants secure financial stability.

The Gridiron is an affordable housing project created by leaders of St. John’s Homeless Shelter.

It’s aimed towards young professionals, seniors looking to downsize, and/or cost-burdened families.

St. Johns purchased the former Maple Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center in Ashwaubenon.

Leaders plan to turn the building into 50 market-rate housing units with studio apartments, up to four bedroom options. The project is designed to be privately funded by businesses and community partners.

This will help tenants secure their own financial future by setting aside a portion of their rent, which they will be able to access when they decide to move out.

It will also set aside funds to purchase additional sites for similar housing developments.

Alexia Wood, executive director of St. John’s came up with the plan as part of her doctoral capstone project.

“What we found is that America treats homelessness like it’s a temporary housing issue; that you simply offer them housing, check the box and consider it success and move on. Yet we see the long term outcomes certainly don’t point to that,” said Wood.

Wood cites long term health effects with increased costs to the community as a result of not addressing the root causes of homelessness.

The project still needs full Village Board approval before any renovations can start, which are expected to happen within the next couple of months.

Wood hopes to start renovations as early as this year.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Citizens give opinions on mask mandate in Green Bay

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:07 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Some members of the public held up pieces of paper saying “No Mask Mandate” to their cameras during Monday’s virtual Protection and Policy Committee meeting.

News

JuBriCoSa raising money for its longtime youth theater program

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 5:48 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A Fox Valley youth arts organization is stepping back from the stage to keep people safe during the pandemic. But in doing so, it’s losing out on significant funding.

News

Kimberly teen turns to GoFundMe to help pay for prosthetic

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Born with a congenital defect, as he starts high school, Logan Rabas is hoping for a prosthetic that will not only help with his self confidence, but it will also help on the football field.

Community

“Patriotic Picnic” to raise money for Old Glory Honor Flights

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT
An old-fashioned picnic at Fox Cities Stadium will benefit Old Glory Honor Flights

Latest News

Video

July 13 Birthday Club

Updated: Jul. 13, 2020 at 8:23 AM CDT

News

Event organizer hosts first vendor and craft show since March

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
Many events have been cancelled because of the pandemic, but there is one type of show starting to make a comeback.

Community

WBAY Birthday Club for Sunday, July 12

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
Birthday announcements.

Community

WBAY Birthday Club for Saturday, July 11

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
birthday announcements

News

Lakeshore’s United Visionaries host community meeting in Manitowoc

Updated: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
A fairly new group in Manitowoc wants to recognize and promote diversity in the area. It held a meeting Saturday to hear ideas from community members on ways that goal can be achieved.

News

Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is moving its annual Garden Party event to a virtual fundraiser

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT
|
By Emily Matesic
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Dairy Cares of Wisconsin is changing its annual Garden Party fundraiser into an online virtual event.