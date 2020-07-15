Grand jury indicts Neenah man on child pornography charges

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Court officials say a Neenah man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Jesse Bell, 32, was indicted Tuesday for possession of pornographic images of children under the age of 12.

Authorities say Bell’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, which was a nationwide initiative to fight child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The project was launched in May of 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice, and uses federal, state and local resources to find and apprehend anyone who exploit children on the internet, and also to identify and rescue victims.

Bell’s case was investigated by the Neenah Police Department, as well as the FBI and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

If convicted, Bell faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

