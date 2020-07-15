Driver arrested for OWI after crashing in Waupaca

WAUPACA Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after a crash in Waupaca Tuesday night.

At 11:03 p.m., officers were called to the area of Berlin and Royalton Streets for a one-vehicle crash.

Police found a man in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a Waupaca hospital.

The driver was found hiding next to a nearby house, according to Waupaca Police. The driver was arrested for OWI and treated for minor injuries.

No names were released.

Waupaca Police, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Waupaca Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

