Advertisement

Driver arrested for OWI after crashing in Waupaca

The driver was found hiding next to a nearby house
Police lights photo courtesy MGN
Police lights photo courtesy MGN(MGN no credits provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated after a crash in Waupaca Tuesday night.

At 11:03 p.m., officers were called to the area of Berlin and Royalton Streets for a one-vehicle crash.

Police found a man in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a Waupaca hospital.

The driver was found hiding next to a nearby house, according to Waupaca Police. The driver was arrested for OWI and treated for minor injuries.

No names were released.

Waupaca Police, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Waupaca Fire, Gold Cross Ambulance and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Officer recovering after shot accidentally by colleague

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
During the struggle, a shot was discharged from the gun of one of the officers and struck the other officer.

News

Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The city’s police and fire commission handles the firing of any police officer.

News

Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 4:55 a.m., officers were called a report of a man in the street.

News

Drive-thru job fairs being held in Green Bay, Oshkosh

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive-thru job fair allows potential employees to stay in their cars during the process.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fairs in Oshkosh and Green Bay

Updated: 5 hours ago
People can stay in their cars during the job fair

News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

News

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 11 hours ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

News

Systemic racism concerns addressed at Appleton forum

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area churches hosted the forum at the Outer Edge, where five young Black people told personal stories about their own encounters with racism while growing up in the Fox Valley.