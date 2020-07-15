Drive-thru job fairs being held in Green Bay, Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly one dozen drive-thru job fairs are happening in Wisconsin Wednesday, July 15.

There are two job fairs in Northeast Wisconsin. One is at Green Bay's Riverside Ballroom. It will take place in the parking lot at 1560 Main Street.

The second job fair is at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce at 120 Jackson Street. It's hosted by the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

Job fair hours are 12-4 p.m.

Many job centers in Wisconsin are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The drive-thru job fair allows potential employees to stay in their cars during the process.

"This is the first and probably the only time I'll ever say out loud that you don't need to dress up for our job fair. You just need to be in your car. You don't need to have resumes, which in some ways is a great thing because now you can find out about that job. You can customize your resume," says Bobbi Miller, Business Solutions Manager, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

More than 500 employers are taking part in the job fair.

The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association says unemployment rates are high in the state, but there are plenty of jobs available.

