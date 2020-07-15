Advertisement

Drive-thru job fairs being held in Green Bay, Oshkosh

Job fair hours are 12-4 p.m.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly one dozen drive-thru job fairs are happening in Wisconsin Wednesday, July 15.

There are two job fairs in Northeast Wisconsin. One is at Green Bay's Riverside Ballroom. It will take place in the parking lot at 1560 Main Street.

The second job fair is at the Oshkosh Chamber of Commerce at 120 Jackson Street. It's hosted by the Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

Job fair hours are 12-4 p.m.

CLICK HERE for all the drive-thru job fair locations in Wisconsin.

Many job centers in Wisconsin are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The drive-thru job fair allows potential employees to stay in their cars during the process.

"This is the first and probably the only time I'll ever say out loud that you don't need to dress up for our job fair. You just need to be in your car. You don't need to have resumes, which in some ways is a great thing because now you can find out about that job. You can customize your resume," says Bobbi Miller, Business Solutions Manager, Fox Valley Workforce Development Board.

More than 500 employers are taking part in the job fair.

The Wisconsin Workforce Development Association says unemployment rates are high in the state, but there are plenty of jobs available.

MORE INFO: https://www.wwda.org/drive-thru-job-fair

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run in Green Bay

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 4:55 a.m., officers were called a report of a man in the street.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fairs in Oshkosh and Green Bay

Updated: 2 hours ago
People can stay in their cars during the job fair

News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

Latest News

News

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 8 hours ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 8 hours ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

News

Systemic racism concerns addressed at Appleton forum

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area churches hosted the forum at the Outer Edge, where five young Black people told personal stories about their own encounters with racism while growing up in the Fox Valley.

News

Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

Updated: 8 hours ago
Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

News

Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

Updated: 8 hours ago
Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

News

Brown County libraries advance to third chapter of reopening plan

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Starting Wednesday, July 15, library buildings will open with controlled access for intentional browsing, as well as holds pickup and checkout of materials.