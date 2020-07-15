Advertisement

Council calls for removal of officer who killed 3 people

The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution asking for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah
Police lights photo courtesy MGN
Police lights photo courtesy MGN(MGN no credits provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) — A suburban Milwaukee city council is calling for the removal of a police officer who has killed three people in the line of duty in the last five years.

The Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday night asking for the termination of Officer Joseph Mensah.

“It is imperative,” the resolution states, “that the City facilitate the transition of Officer Joseph Mensah from employment by the Wauwatosa Police Department.”

The city’s police and fire commission handles the firing of any police officer. The police chief may fire an officer, but if that officer appeals, the commission would have the final say.

The family of Jay Anderson Jr., who was fatally shot in 2016, have filed a complaint filed against Mensah calling for his removal, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Mensah has also killed Alvin Cole and Antonio Gonzales. The shootings of Gonzales and Anderson Jr. were determined to be justified self-defense.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney has not yet issued a ruling on Cole’s death. He was fatally shot by Mensah Feb. 2.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run in Green Bay

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
At 4:55 a.m., officers were called a report of a man in the street.

News

Drive-thru job fairs being held in Green Bay, Oshkosh

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The drive-thru job fair allows potential employees to stay in their cars during the process.

News

WATCH: Drive-thru job fairs in Oshkosh and Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
People can stay in their cars during the job fair

News

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

News

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 9 hours ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 9 hours ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

News

Systemic racism concerns addressed at Appleton forum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area churches hosted the forum at the Outer Edge, where five young Black people told personal stories about their own encounters with racism while growing up in the Fox Valley.

News

Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

Updated: 9 hours ago
Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

News

Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

Updated: 9 hours ago
Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region