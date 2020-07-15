Advertisement

Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a child is dead after what they call a fatal accident.

According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, life saving measures were immediately started, and a Flight for Life helicopter was requested to start responding.

Officials say paramedics then arrived at the scene and continued life saving measures while taking the child to St. Agnes Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police say they’re investigating the incident, which is still in its preliminary stages.

Police add entry to Lakeside Park has been restricted while the accident scene is reconstructed.

No other details were immediately provided to Action 2 News.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Packers release PSA video pushing for mask wearing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On Tuesday, the team released a video of one of their newest members, quarterback Jordan Love, calling for people to “wear the right equipment” to keep everyone safe.

News

Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

Updated: 1 hours ago
Packers release video calling for everyone to wear masks

News

Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashwaubenon community learns about affordable housing project

News

Systemic racism concerns addressed at Appleton forum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
Area churches hosted the forum at the Outer Edge, where five young Black people told personal stories about their own encounters with racism while growing up in the Fox Valley.

Latest News

News

Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

Updated: 2 hours ago
Packers release video asking community to wear masks to protect everyone

News

Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

Updated: 2 hours ago
Panel addresses racism in Fox Valley region

News

Brown County libraries advance to third chapter of reopening plan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Starting Wednesday, July 15, library buildings will open with controlled access for intentional browsing, as well as holds pickup and checkout of materials.

News

Pulaski Polka Parade to take place of Polka Days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Although this year’s Polka Days in Pulaski have been canceled due to coronavirus concerns, a special event is still being held this weekend for the annual event.

News

EAA Ray Aviation Scholar gets to ask NASA astronaut a question

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emily Matesic
Recipients of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Ray Aviation Scholarships, which provide funding for flight training, had an opportunity to ask questions of the crew aboard the International Space Station.

News

De Pere Fire Department trains for water rescues, worried about high water and coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The waters near Voyageur Park and its popular fishing piers have welcomed a steady stream of people even as sidewalks are swallowed up by rising water along the Fox River.