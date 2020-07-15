Child dies after being hit by vehicle in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say a child is dead after what they call a fatal accident.

According to Fond du Lac Police, officers were called to Lakeside Park West off of Howard Litscher Drive for a report of a five-year-old boy being hit by a vehicle in a parking lot north of the boat launch area shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, life saving measures were immediately started, and a Flight for Life helicopter was requested to start responding.

Officials say paramedics then arrived at the scene and continued life saving measures while taking the child to St. Agnes Hospital.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police say they’re investigating the incident, which is still in its preliminary stages.

Police add entry to Lakeside Park has been restricted while the accident scene is reconstructed.

No other details were immediately provided to Action 2 News.

