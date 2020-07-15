Advertisement

Brown County libraries advance to third chapter of reopening plan

Starting Wednesday, visitors can use the buildings to pickup held items and checkout materials, as well as controlled browsing
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another page has turned in the Brown County Library phased reopening plan!

Starting Wednesday, July 15, library buildings will open with controlled access for intentional browsing, as well as holds pickup and checkout of materials.

County library officials say a limited amount of people will be allowed in the library based on the building size and occupancy guidelines.

Library officials add they are also adjusting services, including the following:

  • Printing and photocopying will be available at a cost
  • Regular due dates will resume, and late fees may accrue
  • Contactless pickup will continue at all locations except the Denmark branch
  • Self check-out stations will be available for visitors
  • All materials must be returned to an outdoor book drop
  • Library card applications are now accepted in-person
  • Staff will be available for help in placing holds either in-person or by phone

The libraries began allowing computer access by appointment on June 29.

Anyone who visits the libraries to use computers are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. Library officials say masks are required if you’ll need staff assistance.

All visitors must practice social distancing, and cover coughs or sneezes, and also obey signs.

