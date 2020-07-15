Brown Co. District Attorney: No criminal charges to be filed following in-custody death investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice has announced that the Brown County District Attorney has determined there will be no criminal charges brought against the officers involved in the in-custody death of Jason Thomson.

Authorities say Thomson died on February 10 of 2020 while in custody in the Brown County Jail when he became unresponsive.

According to the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation Case Report, members of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department were called to St. John’s Shelter in Green Bay for a guest having a seizure in front of the building at 11:33 p.m.

The medical unit then took the guest, identified in the case report as Thomson, to St. Vincent Hospital, and arrived at 11:57 p.m.

While in the ER, Thomson was reportedly treated by a doctor, who remembered he had treated Thomson for the same condition on numberous previous occasions, and that Thomson was resting comfortably after treatment.

After being cleared for release, the report states Thomson told staff he needed to urinate, and a technician brought Thomson a hand urinal and stayed with him to make sure he didn’t fall.

Thomson then claimed the technician rolled her eyes at him, and he began to yell and approach the technician, who then left the room.

According to the report, Thomson then followed the technician into the hall of the ER and continued to be loud and verbally abusive, and couldn’t be calmed down by nursing staff and hospital security, so police were called.

The case report states two officers were initially sent to St. Vincent Hospital after a report came in at 2:40 a.m. for a “patient out of control-yelling” on February 10. However, additional officers responded to the hospital throughout the incident, and a total of seven officers were at St. Vincent Hospital.

According to the report, the officers sent to the scene were:

Michael O’Donnell

Chris Vaubel

Alex Wanish

Ben Harvath

Karen Pineda

Scott Delsart

Sgt. Thomas Behn

Statements made by police and surveillance video show Thomson resisting Officer O’Donnell, and was directed to the floor, and St. Vincent security staff helped Officer O’Donnell with attempting to control Thomson until other officers arrived.

Thomson was handcuffed, but then allegedly kept kicking and resisting while on the floor.

The report states surveillance video shows no strikes or compliance holds were made to Thomson.

According to the report, Sgt. Behn then ordered officers to use the WRAP restraint device, which is authorized and trained by Green Bay Police Department members to control combative subjects.

In the report, it states the device was placed around Thomson’s legs, and the shoulder straps were draped over his shoulders to hold it in place, and was reported as applied successfully to dispatch at 2:56 a.m.

At 3:01 a.m., the case report states Officers Harvath and Pineda began to take Thomson to the Brown County Jail from St. Vincent, with Thomson sitting in a semi-reclines position in the rear seat of the squad. The report cites squad video showing Thomson sitting in that position, and although there wasn’t any audio, Thomson could be seen speaking and breathing while being driven to the jail.

After arriving at the jail, Thomson was removed from the squad and brought into intake, where jail surveillance video, according to the report, showed him conscious and talking. He was then examined by a jail nurse during intake, who reportedly said Thomson should be returned to a hospital to be re-cleared for admittance.

At that point, the report states Thomson was returned to the back seat of the squad by jail staff, and the jail nurse continued to monitor his condition.

Thomson, according to the report, hadn’t been un-cuffed or removed from the WRAP device by this time, and the jail nurse noticed Thomson became unresponsive while in the rear seat of the squad.

The nurse then had Thomson removed from the squad and placed on the floor of the Sally Port, where Thomson’s restraints were removed and CPR was given.

A medical unit from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was called to the jail, and after arriving, took Thomson to Aurora Hospital while giving life-saving measures to Thomson.

Thomson was pronounced dead at Aurora Hospital.

The case report states family members stated during investigation interviews that Thomson had epilepsy, and suffered from grand mal and petit mal seizzures, and had also “cracked his skull” in the past several times.

On February 11, an autopsy was done on Thomson, and Dr. Eli Goodman, the Dane County Forensic Pathologist, reported there were several medical deficiencies and evidence of cuts and bruises, and didn’t identify a specific cause of death.

A letter from the DOJ states the Brown County District Attorney has determined there is no basis to prosecute any of the law enforcement officers involved after reviewing the DCI Investigative report, which was submitted to the DA’s Office on March 12.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.