Bicyclist injured in possible hit-and-run in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist.

The intersection of Amy St. at Bellevue St. will be closed for several hours, according to police. The public is asked to avoid the area.

At 4:55 a.m., officers were called a report of a man in the street. He was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating what they call a "possible hit-and-run accident involving a car versus bicycle."

No information was released about the victim or the suspect or the vehicle. Action 2 News will update the story when we learn new details.

If you have information, call Green Bay Police at 920-448-3200.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867.

