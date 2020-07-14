Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

ELECTION 2020-WISCONSIN DEMOCRATS

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Democratic Party said Tuesday that it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party’s history, bolstering its bank account in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand with the November election just five months away. By Scott Bauer. SENT: 605 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers was to give an update Tuesday on efforts to fight the coronavirus in Wisconsin as cases continue to rise and local communities enact requirements to wear face masks. Developing from 1:30 p.m. briefing.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW YORK

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has added four more states to New York’s quarantine list as he seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19 from regions of the country where infection rates are growing. The addition of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin to the list on Tuesday means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York. By Marina Villeneuveir. SENT: 400 words.

IN BRIEF:

OFFICER-CROSSFIRE, CONSTRUCTION WORKER KILLED

SPORTS:

BREWERS PREVIEW

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers want to celebrate their golden anniversary by accomplishing something they’ve never done before. The Brewers are seeking an unprecedented third straight playoff berth during this unusual 60-game season after reaching the National League championship series in 2018 and losing in the wild-card game last year. The Brewers launched their franchise in 1970. Their only previous back-to-back playoff appearances before the last two years came in 1981-82. By Steve Megargee. SENT: 700 words, photos.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-BUCKS

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month. Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys. SENT: 200 words.

____

