Wisconsin Daybook

--------------------

Tuesday, Jul. 14 4:30 PM Racine Board of Health meeting

Weblinks: http://cityofracine.org/, https://twitter.com/CityofRacine

Contacts: Pamela Wilson, Pamela.Wilson@cityofracine.org, 1 262 636 9202

--------------------

--------------------

Wednesday, Jul. 15 6:00 PM Wisconsin Governor's Task Force on Climate Change holds listening session

Weblinks: http://ClimateChange.wi.gov, https://twitter.com/LGMandelaBarnes

Contacts: Chet Agni, Chet.Agni@wisconsin.gov, 1 608 852 4299

--------------------

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 CANCELED: Rock USA - CANCELED: Rock USA, music festival, headlined by Limp Bizkit (Thurday) Rob Zombie (Friday) and Slipknot (Saturday) * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Oshkosh, WI

Weblinks: http://www.rockusaoshkosh.com/, https://twitter.com/Officialrusa

Contacts: Rock USA, rockusa@wi.twcbc.com, 1 920 882 4949

--------------------

Thursday, Jul. 16 - Saturday, Jul. 18 Music festival initially billed as 'Herd Immunity Fest' takes place in Wisconsin - July Mini-Fest, three-day rock music festival originally billed as the world's first 'Herd Immunity Fest' scheduled to take place in Wisconsin, defying guidance from leading medical experts on slowing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Organizers have stated that the venue's outdoor capacity is 10,000, although that only 2,500 will be able to attend to allow for social distancing. Performers includes Static-X, Dope, Adelitas Way, Bobaflex and Royal Bliss

Location: Q&Z Expo Center, E3640 County Rd Q, Ringle, WI

Weblinks: https://www.facebook.com/The-Q-Z-Expo-Center-352699808201270/

Contacts: Q & Z Expo Center, 1 715 848 3868