Advertisement

White House campaign urges jobless to ‘find something new’

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House, Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Darlene Superville
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - A new White House-backed ad campaign aims to encourage people who are unemployed or unhappy in their jobs or careers to go out and “find something new.”

The opening ad in the "Find Something New" campaign beginning Tuesday features ordinary people sharing their stories. A companion website provides links to training and other resources.

The Trump administration has long emphasized skills-based job and vocational training as an alternative to two- or four-year college degree programs, arguing that college isn't for everyone and that many jobs don't require a degree.

But the long-in-the-works effort has taken on a new sense of urgency after the coronavirus outbreak cost millions of people their jobs, many of which may be lost forever.

The campaign is a product of the White House's American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which President Donald Trump created in 2018. The board is co-chaired by Trump's daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka Trump, and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

"There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy," said Ivanka Trump, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

The nonprofit Ad Council on Tuesday was announcing "Find Something New," which it created in collaboration with IBM, Apple and members of the Business Roundtable, along with the White House and the workforce policy advisory board.

The initial 30-second spot features ordinary people talking about their experiences with career challenges and transitions. Among them are a fitness instructor who completed an apprenticeship program and became a welder after her gym went under, and a man who lost his job twice in one year, took online certification courses and now works as a tech consultant.

"I got laid off twice, but you got to keep going," the man says, adding later on in the ad: "I'm now a consultant in the tech space."

Another woman says she had no career plan after finishing high school, but "I found a medical course online" and became a phlebotomist. "You will find something," she says.

The companion website offers links to education and training options, including online and virtual learning.

Additional ads are expected to be produced. All will appear nationwide across TV, digital and print platforms in time and space donated by various media companies, the Ad Council said.

Funding was provided by more than 20 corporations and organizations, including Apple, IBM and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The Ad Council declined to disclose the cost of the campaign, which will run at least through the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Federal judge rules Georgia 'heartbeat bill' unconstitutional

Updated: moments ago
|
The law would ban abortions at the first detection of a fetal heartbeat or about six weeks, before most women know they're pregnant. Supporters plan to appeal the ruling.

News

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Crime

Sheriff: Fatal beach attack on Milwaukee beach likely random

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect fled but later returned on a bicycle and was arrested, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Crime

ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Anderson is sought in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight virus outbreaks

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By DENNIS PASSA and ELAINE KURTENBACH
Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

National

Protesters speak out against 1st federal executions in 17 years

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A federal judge temporarily halted the four executions scheduled for this summer, citing issues with execution methods.

National

Epstein associate to face accusers in video court appearance

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Larry Neumeister and Tom Hays
In an indictment, Ghislaine Maxwell is charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997. It also alleges she helped groom the victims to accept sexual abuse.

National

Some states reinstate coronavirus restrictions as cases keep rising

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Research published this week in the Journal of Adolescent Health says roughly a third of 18- to 25-year-olds are at risk of severe problems from COVID-19.

National

California governor order bars, restaurants, movie theaters to close as coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The decision comes after 19 states posted their highest seven-day average for new cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus

3 Arizona teachers contracted COVID-19 while sharing a summer classroom; 1 died

Updated: 2 hours ago
The American Federation of Teachers says it’s not clear districts can safely provide in-person learning for students in the fall.