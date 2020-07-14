WATCHING FOR STRONG THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING

While scattered storms have been ongoing through the day across northern areas, most of us from Green Bay to Shawano southward have stayed dry. Storms become likely later this evening, some storms may be severe with high winds, hail, and locally heavy rainfall. The highest risk of severe weather would be over portions of central Wisconsin.

Our severe weather outlook in the MODERATE category, and tonight is a First Alert Weather Day. Some of the more intense storms could bring 1-3″ of quick rainfall, leading to some localized flash flooding. The severe threat should diminish by midnight, or shortly thereafter across eastern Wisconsin. It will be muggy overnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Clouds will linger through the day on Wednesday, as will scattered showers and storms. The highest rain chances will be from the Fox Valley to the south and east. It will be slightly cooler, but still humid with highs in the mid 70s. We may get a brief reprieve from the humidity into Thursday morning as lows dip into the upper 50s. But, Thursday afternoon will be warmer and the humidity will return. Friday and the weekend should be quite sticky... and HOT! Highs could once again top 90 on Saturday with lows this weekend running close to 70. Another round of stronger storms could develop Saturday... be sure to check back for updates later in the week.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TONIGHT

WEDNESDAY: NW/E 10 KTS WAVES: 1-3'

THURSDAY: SW 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely... could be strong. Quite humid. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers and storms... especially SOUTHEAST. Cooler, but still humid. HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, warmer, and slightly humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. A stray PM storm NORTH? HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. More clouds than sun with occasional thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 72

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Hot and muggy. HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Scattered storms... especially SOUTH. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with isolated storms possible. Slightly humid. HIGH: 83

