UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh cancel sports for satellite campuses

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five University of Wisconsin institutions canceled intercollegiate sports on their smaller, satellite campuses for a year. They include UW-Green Bay’s campuses in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan and UW-Oshkosh access campuses in Fond du Lac and the Fox Cities.

Sports affected by these cancellations include golf, soccer, basketball and volleyball. UW-Oshkosh says 70 students at the Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses participated in sports last school year. Green Bay’s Marinette campus, which has 24 student athletes, won the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference volleyball state championship last season.

University leaders cited the problems with the coronavirus pandemic, including providing athletic trainers, cleaning facilities, and other logistical issues.

Students will still be allowed to use campuses’ athletics facilities.

UW-Oshkosh Director of Student Recreation and Wellness said athletics are valuable for recruiting and retention efforts, as well as student life on campus. “The decision to implement a one-year moratorium for collegiate athletics was not easy. However given the challenges associated with the global pandemic, this is one of many difficult decisions that had to be made.”

“We know how athletics enhances student life and involvement, and we know what the program brings to the Marinette community. For years the Marinette Campus has produced quality athletic programs where our athletes have learned valuable and practical skills on and off of the court,” Cindy Bailey, UW-Green Bay’s Marinette campus CEO, said. “Our primary focus during this time is the health and safety of our students and of our coaching staff. Athletes will still be able to use our campus facilities for training and practice to gear-up for what we hope will be a robust fall 2021 season. We are grateful for the role athletics has played with our institution and look forward to coming back strong for the fall 2021 season.”

“The importance of these athletic programs to our campuses and the support of our communities makes this decision difficult but necessary. I personally want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, our fans, many who are alumni are an important link between our community and campus,” Jamie Schramm, CEO of the Sheboygan and Manitowoc campuses, added.

Sports are also canceled for the satellite campuses of UW-Stevens Point, UW-Platteville and UW-Eau Claire.

