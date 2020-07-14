Advertisement

UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh cancel sports for satellite campuses

(WKYT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Five University of Wisconsin institutions canceled intercollegiate sports on their smaller, satellite campuses for a year. They include UW-Green Bay’s campuses in Manitowoc, Marinette and Sheboygan and UW-Oshkosh access campuses in Fond du Lac and the Fox Cities.

Sports affected by these cancellations include golf, soccer, basketball and volleyball. UW-Oshkosh says 70 students at the Fond du Lac and Fox Cities campuses participated in sports last school year. Green Bay’s Marinette campus, which has 24 student athletes, won the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference volleyball state championship last season.

University leaders cited the problems with the coronavirus pandemic, including providing athletic trainers, cleaning facilities, and other logistical issues.

Students will still be allowed to use campuses’ athletics facilities.

UW-Oshkosh Director of Student Recreation and Wellness said athletics are valuable for recruiting and retention efforts, as well as student life on campus. “The decision to implement a one-year moratorium for collegiate athletics was not easy. However given the challenges associated with the global pandemic, this is one of many difficult decisions that had to be made.”

“We know how athletics enhances student life and involvement, and we know what the program brings to the Marinette community. For years the Marinette Campus has produced quality athletic programs where our athletes have learned valuable and practical skills on and off of the court,” Cindy Bailey, UW-Green Bay’s Marinette campus CEO, said. “Our primary focus during this time is the health and safety of our students and of our coaching staff. Athletes will still be able to use our campus facilities for training and practice to gear-up for what we hope will be a robust fall 2021 season. We are grateful for the role athletics has played with our institution and look forward to coming back strong for the fall 2021 season.”

“The importance of these athletic programs to our campuses and the support of our communities makes this decision difficult but necessary. I personally want to thank our student-athletes, coaches and staff for their hard work and dedication. Additionally, our fans, many who are alumni are an important link between our community and campus,” Jamie Schramm, CEO of the Sheboygan and Manitowoc campuses, added.

Sports are also canceled for the satellite campuses of UW-Stevens Point, UW-Platteville and UW-Eau Claire.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rosenqvist surges at Road America for 1st IndyCar victory

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:39 PM CDT
The IndyCar doubleheader weekend at Road America came to a dramtic close with Rosenqvist's pass to win with 2 laps left Sunday

Sports

Packers sign 6th round pick C Hanson

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
The Packers are closing in on signing all their 2020 draft picks

Packers

Packers running back Aaron Jones plays on Sunday -- on Family Feud!

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:02 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Celebrity Family Feud airs Sunday, July 12, on WBAY-TV 2.

Sports

Packers sign 5th round pick LB Martin

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT
|
By Chris Roth
Packers sign 5th round draft pick Kamal Martin on Thursday. The linebacker out of Minnesota is the 7th of 9 draft picks to sign.

Latest News

Sports

UW reacts to Big Ten decision on conference-only games

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:13 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
UW Athletics Director Barry Alvarez reacts to Big Ten's decision that there will be just conference-only games for fall sports in 2020, if there are any sports.

Sports

Big Ten calls off all non-conference fall sports, Badgers’ Lambeau game affected

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 3:36 PM CDT
|
By Dave Schroeder
The Big Ten conference is calling off all non-conference competition this fall, affecting the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame football game that was scheduled at Lambeau Field for October 3rd.

Sports

2020 Ryder Cup to move to 2021

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT
|
By Chris Roth
ESPN reporting that 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits will now be played in 2021.

Baseball

Two Milwaukee Brewers players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell says shortstop Luis Urias and pitcher Angel Perdomo tested positive before the intake process.

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

Braun more likely to play in 2021

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT
|
By Baillie Burmaster
Ryan Braun discusses paying in 2021 after shortened 2020 season