STRONG THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE THIS EVENING

Thunderstorms are possible this morning, mainly NORTH & WEST of the Fox Valley. While a downpour with lightning is possible in spots, it’s looking like eastern Wisconsin will see the rain delayed long enough to have high temperatures rise into the 80s again. Not only is it going to be another warm day, but due to a breezy south wind, it’s going to turn rather humid too.

Look for a second round of stronger thunderstorms into this evening. Storms later today may become severe with high winds, hail, heavy rainfall and possibly isolated tornadoes. The highest risk of severe weather would be over portions of central Wisconsin. It is now a First Alert Weather Day, with our severe weather outlook in the MODERATE category. As thunderstorms push into eastern Wisconsin tonight, heavy rainfall is possible. Some of the heavier storms could bring 1-3″ of quick rainfall, leading to some flash flooding.

Otherwise, the heat is expected to build late in the week. By Saturday, inland high temperatures will probably be near 90 degrees, with plenty of muggy air. More thunderstorms will be possible this weekend. Early indications suggest that some of the weekend storms may also be strong, so stay tuned...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

BOATERS' FORECAST:

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AFTER 3PM

TODAY: S 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: NW/NE 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Morning thunder NORTHWEST. Otherwise, partly sunny, breezy and more humid. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms likely... Could be strong. Quite humid. LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of clouds. Scattered showers and storms. Cooler, but humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 70

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. A mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 73

SUNDAY: Morning thunderstorms, then some sunshine. Warm and muggy. HIGH: 86 LOW: 68

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Another chance of storms. HIGH: 82

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.