State Patrol announces aerial enforcement in FdL, Outagamie counties

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties.

On Thursday, July 16, the State Patrol will be looking down for violators on Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County.

On Saturday, August 1, troopers will look for violators along I-41 in Outagamie County.

The State Patrol uses aircraft known as VASCAR to track vehicle speeds. Pilots look for speeders, aggressive drivers and reckless drivers. They contact officers on the ground to make a traffic stop.

“We often announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region.

If the weather does not allow for flying, the mission will become ground-based.

The State Patrol uses federal funds designated for traffic enforcement.

