Advertisement

State Patrol announces aerial enforcement in FdL, Outagamie counties

The State Patrol uses aircraft known as VASCAR to track vehicle speeds
MGN
MGN(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol has announced aerial enforcement in Fond du Lac and Outagamie counties.

On Thursday, July 16, the State Patrol will be looking down for violators on Highway 26 in Fond du Lac County.

On Saturday, August 1, troopers will look for violators along I-41 in Outagamie County.

The State Patrol uses aircraft known as VASCAR to track vehicle speeds. Pilots look for speeders, aggressive drivers and reckless drivers. They contact officers on the ground to make a traffic stop.

“We often announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” said Captain Ryan Chaffee with the State Patrol’s Northeast Region.

If the weather does not allow for flying, the mission will become ground-based.

The State Patrol uses federal funds designated for traffic enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on back to school and more

Updated: 1 hour ago
Dr. Rai talks masking and back to school.

News

Wisconsin added to NY coronavirus quarantine list

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press
The addition of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand with the November election just five months away, party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said.

News

Fire causes $150,000 damage to Green Bay home

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The scene is located in the 800 block of S. Quincy St.

Latest News

News

Demolition makes room for new Popeyes in Green Bay

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s the first Popeyes in Green Bay.

News

Smokey Bear sign stolen from Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

Coronavirus

Dr. Rai: “We’re going in the wrong direction”

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Tuesday to talk about why we're going in the wrong direction, local hospitalizations and preparations for school in the fall.

News

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Crime

Sheriff: Fatal beach attack on Milwaukee beach likely random

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect fled but later returned on a bicycle and was arrested, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Crime

ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anderson is sought in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke.