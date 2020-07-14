Smokey Bear sign stolen from Oconto County ranger station

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smokey Bear is missing.

The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says someone took off with the Smokey Bear fire danger sign at the Lakewood Ranger Station.

It happened during the overnight hours of July 10 to July 11.

The sign is plywood and “nearly life sized,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Lakewood station is located on State Highway 32.

The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires. The bear is the long-running image of the U.S. Forest Service.

The photo in the story is the sign at the Laona Ranger Station. The Sheriff’s Office used it as an example because it looks just like the Lakewood sign.

If you have information, call the Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900. Reference case number 20-008996.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.