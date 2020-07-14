Advertisement

Sheriff: Fatal beach attack on Milwaukee beach likely random

A 46-year-old man died after he was assaulted in a parking lot at Bradford Beach on Sunday night
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A fatal assault on a Milwaukee beach was likely random, the Milwaukee County sheriff said Monday.

A 46-year-old man died after he was assaulted in a parking lot at Bradford Beach on Sunday night. The man did not have a pulse and was not breathing when deputies arrived. Paramedics were unable to safe the man’s life, and he was pronounced dead shortly after 10 p.m.

The suspect fled but later returned on a bicycle and was arrested, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Sheriff Earnell Lucas told reporters the attack was likely random. The suspect and the victim were not related.

“There may be some impetus or motivation that led to it,” Lucas said. “But it could have occurred on any city street in Milwaukee.”

