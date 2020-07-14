Record 964 positive coronavirus tests

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin set another daily record Tuesday with almost 1,000 confirmed positive cases. The 964 positive results is the fourth record-breaking high in six days.

The state received 14,680 coronavirus test results in the past 24-hour period. That’s the second-most tests received by the state in one day, but State Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says the higher numbers are not the result of increased testing: “These are the result of significant community spread.” She points to other days that had a high number of cases with half as many test results.

The positive results represent 6.57% of these tests. While still high, that’s the lowest percentage since last Thursday’s 5.73%.

There are now 37,906 total confirmed cases. The percentage of active cases -- people diagnosed within the past 30 days -- also rose slightly to 20.6%, to 7,800 people.

The death toll rose to 826 after three days at 820. That’s 2.2% of known cases.

New coronavirus cases were confirmed in 53 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. The deaths were in Kenosha (1), Milwaukee (4) and Winnebago (1) counties.

In a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers and Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm continued to emphasize people limiting themselves to essential travel, wearing a face mask when out in public, keeping a physical distance and limiting interactions with people outside our households.

“Something as simple as barbecues and bars can and have spread COVID-19,” Palm said. The biggest danger, she said, is the disease spreads to other people and eventually to someone with serious health risks.

Forty-two more patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 since Monday, for a net of 293 people currently hospitalized. Of those 293, there are 83 patients (28%) in intensive care. There are 147 patients in hospitals suspected of having COVID-19 whose test results aren’t back yet. To date, 10.3% of people who test positive for the coronavirus have been hospitalized for treatment.

In terms of state readiness, the percentage of available beds in the state’s hospital fell to 22% on Tuesday from 25% on Monday. Ventilators have not been an issue for months, with more than 900 of the state’s mechanical ventilators currently available.

Because of the fast-rising number of patients, the State of New York added Wisconsin to its quarantine list. Visitors from Wisconsin must quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

In his news conference, Gov. Evers said Wisconsin had no plans for a travel ban, saying it would be impossible to enforce, especially with so many roads from Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota that run through Wisconsin.

With Tuesday’s test results, Wisconsin has now tested more than 700,000 individuals (711,101) in the state. That’s about 12 percent of Wisconsin’s population of more than 5.82 million people, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

You might hear talk about herd immunity, but health experts say it takes at least 60 percent of a population to be infected or vaccinated to build herd immunity from a disease -- and possible coronavirus vaccines are still in testing. That’s 94 times the infection rate right now.

The concern of state health and government officials now is getting the spread of the coronavirus back under control and “re-flattening the curve.”

The state offers an online a tool that displays COVID-19 activity over the past 2 weeks for every county, including the number of cases per 100,000 residents and whether cases are on an upward, even, or downward trend. You can view it by clicking here.

