Marinette County: Area experiencing ‘surge’ of COVID-19 cases

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Marinette County say they are experiencing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the area.

According to county officials, during the first couple of months of the pandemic, there was an average of one or two cases per week, however in the past month, that number has risen to three to four cases a day, and then to seven or eight cases a day.

The county stated a record high of 22 new cases were announced in a single day on Monday, July 13.

According to Tuesday’s DHS report, to date there have been 121 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Marinette County, with 21 new cases reported Tuesday.

County officials remind everyone if someone tests positive, there will be a contact tracer who contacts you, however they warn to be wary of people who pose as contact tracers and try to scam you out of money. Contact tracers won’t ask for your credit card, bank account numbers, social security number, or send you a link by text message.

Across the river, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, there has also been an increase of cases in Menominee County.

On Tuesday, health officials say there was an increase, although not as large of an increase as Marinette County.

To date, there have been 46 confirmed cases in Michigan’s Menominee County.

County officials say although testing has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, it isn’t the sole cause of a rise in cases, and add a lack of social distancing and large gatherings have also increased the spread of COVID-19.

Although officials didn’t cite President Trump’s stop at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in their announcement, the rise in cases comes about two and a half weeks after he spoke at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25.

