Advertisement

Marinette County: Area experiencing ‘surge’ of COVID-19 cases

County officials say a record high of new cases for a single day was announced Monday
(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Officials in Marinette County say they are experiencing a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the area.

According to county officials, during the first couple of months of the pandemic, there was an average of one or two cases per week, however in the past month, that number has risen to three to four cases a day, and then to seven or eight cases a day.

The county stated a record high of 22 new cases were announced in a single day on Monday, July 13.

According to Tuesday’s DHS report, to date there have been 121 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Marinette County, with 21 new cases reported Tuesday.

County officials remind everyone if someone tests positive, there will be a contact tracer who contacts you, however they warn to be wary of people who pose as contact tracers and try to scam you out of money. Contact tracers won’t ask for your credit card, bank account numbers, social security number, or send you a link by text message.

Across the river, in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, there has also been an increase of cases in Menominee County.

On Tuesday, health officials say there was an increase, although not as large of an increase as Marinette County.

To date, there have been 46 confirmed cases in Michigan’s Menominee County.

County officials say although testing has increased since the beginning of the pandemic, it isn’t the sole cause of a rise in cases, and add a lack of social distancing and large gatherings have also increased the spread of COVID-19.

Although officials didn’t cite President Trump’s stop at Fincantieri Marinette Marine in their announcement, the rise in cases comes about two and a half weeks after he spoke at Fincantieri Marinette Marine on June 25.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

De Pere Fire Department trains for water rescues, worried about high water and coronavirus

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Thomsen
The waters near Voyageur Park and its popular fishing piers have welcomed a steady stream of people even as sidewalks are swallowed up by rising water along the Fox River.

News

DNR cleaning up manure spill in Little Suamico River

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The run-off went into the river late last week and flowed towards the bay of Green Bay.

News

Colburn Pool reopens as Green Bay’s only city pool

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff and Mackenzie Amundsen
The sounds of kids splashing and laughing were heard at Colburn Pool for the first time in almost two years.

News

No injuries reported in Green Bay fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
No injuries reported in Green Bay fire

Latest News

College

UW-Green Bay, UW-Oshkosh cancel sports for satellite campuses

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Five University of Wisconsin institutions canceled intercollegiate sports on their smaller, satellite campuses due to problems posed by the pandemic.

News

Record 964 positive coronavirus tests

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Wisconsin set a record for new cases for the fourth time in a week.

News

State Patrol announces aerial enforcement in FdL, Outagamie counties

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Pilots look for speeders, aggressive drivers and reckless drivers.

News

WATCH: Dr. Rai on back to school and more

Updated: 6 hours ago
Dr. Rai talks masking and back to school.

News

Wisconsin added to NY coronavirus quarantine list

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press
The addition of Minnesota, New Mexico, Ohio and Wisconsin means that travelers from 22 states will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon entering New York.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Scott Bauer, Associated Press
Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand with the November election just five months away, party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said.