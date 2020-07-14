Advertisement

Local coffee shop stays closed amid mask concerns

As some businesses open with safety measures, a local coffee shop has decided to keep its doors closed, after realizing a lot of people walking up to the shop are not wearing a mask.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE Wis. (WBAY) - As some businesses open with safety measures, a local coffee shop has decided to keep its doors closed, after realizing a lot of people walking up to the shop are not wearing a mask.

About four months after the safer-at-home order and closing its doors, Luna Cafe in De Pere expressed to its customers that it will stay dark. The coffee shop posted on social media noting the amount of people coming up to its closed doors who were not wearing a mask which was not a good sign for the owners who didn't feel it was safe to open just yet.

“It occurred to us that it’s something you do not just for yourself but for other people, and if people are able to look at it that way, I think it’s a lot easier just to do it and be part of a movement that is taking everyone’s health into consideration,” said Mark Patel, Co-owner of Luna Cafe.

While the cafe understands wearing a mask is a personal choice, it doesn't feel safe putting anyone in a position where they can get sick. The owners said the decision to keep the location in De Pere closed right now was a logical one to protect the safety of their families customers but also employees exposing themselves to dozens of people every day.

Luna Cafe has found ways to keep the business thriving through free local deliveries and installing this walk-up window at its Bellevue location.

“It’s not about just me, it’s about you and everybody that you’re in contact with, and that i’m in contact with, so I have family that’s high risk, our employees have family that are high risk, so if we can keep each other safe, that is the goal,” said Naomi Allen, Cafe Manager at Luna Cafe.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

WATCH: Lemonade stand for Children's Hospital

Updated: Jul. 12, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
This is the second year the Oesterreich family is hosting the fundraiser.

Homepage

WATCH: Dr. Rai on masking

Updated: Jul. 8, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
Dr. Rai talks about the importance of masking and testing.

Homepage

Titletown Fitness in Green Bay permanently closing

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
A local business impacted by the pandemic is closing its doors for good, saying goodbye to the community after 36 years.

News

WATCH: Vigil remembers Baraboo girl

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT
Kodie Dutcher had recently moved to Baraboo.

Latest News

Homepage

Opening a new business during a pandemic

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:49 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
The pandemic has been hard on local businesses all across the region. Some have had to close permanently, but in the middle of it all there are other small businesses just getting started.

Community

Remembering the victims of Sunday’s deadly Green Bay crash

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 6:24 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
Tuesday we learned the names of the three people killed on Lombardi Avenue in Green Bay.

WBAY

Green Bay Conservation Corps looks to improve the city, employ the out-of-work

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
A new jobs program in the City of Green Bay is making national headlines.

Crime

Vandals spray paint racial slurs on a home, business in Town of Pittsfield

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office investigates vandalism in the Town of Pittsfield.

Homepage

Kimberly-Clark donates land for Neenah dog park

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
|
By Rhonda Roberts
Kimberly-Clark has donated a parcel on Byrd Ave to the city for the dog park.