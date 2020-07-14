Latest Wisconsin news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

CONSTRUCTION WORKER KILLED

Worker killed in construction zone in Columbia County

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a construction worker was struck and killed by a commercial truck along a Columbia County highway. The 29-year-old man was working in a construction zone on Highway 151 near Columbus Monday when he was hit by a truck owned by Michel’s Construction. The victim was employed by a private construction company. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbia County Medical Examiner. He has not yet been identified. The crash remains under investigation.

Wisconsin Democrats raised record-high $10M over 3 months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Democratic Party says it raised more money from April to June than in any other three-month period in state party's history. The totals announced Tuesday bolster the state party's bank account just five months before the November election in this hotly contested presidential battleground state. Democratic Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer says Democrats raised $10 million during the second quarter of the year, leaving them with $12 million cash on hand. President Donald Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, and the state remains a focus for both his and Democrat Joe Biden’s campaigns this year.

Bucks will take messages for social change onto the court

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks team members will join other NBA players who plan to put messages for social change on the back of their jerseys once games resume at the end of the month. Both Kyle Korver and Khris Middleton will substitute “Black Lives Matter” for their names on their jerseys. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, his brother, Thanasis, and other players plan to put the word ‘equality’ on their jerseys. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer says it's important for the league, and for the organization, to continue to have conversations about fighting for social equality and social justice.

Officer caught in crossfire of Racine shootout

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Racine police say an officer escaped serious injury when he was caught in an exchange of gunfire between two individuals. The investigator was sitting in his police vehicle Monday when the shooting began. The vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire. The officer suffered minor injuries by shattering glass. Police say the officer got out of the vehicle and identified himself as an officer. One of the individuals fled and the other dropped a handgun and was arrested. Officials say the officer did not fire his weapon during the incident. The individual that fled is still at large.

Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants want statue restored

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin abolitionist's descendants are asking state officials to reinstall the man's statue outside the state Capitol after protesters ripped it down last month. Col. Hans Christian Heg's statue has stood outside the Capitol since 1926. Demonstrators tore it down during a June 23 protest against police brutality and racism. They said the statue sent a false message of equality that doesn't exist in the state. Heg's great-great-grandson, James Heg, said he is an inspiration to the entire family and tearing the statute down was a “gut punch.” Another great-great grandson, Christopher Heg, called it a “dumb thing to do.”

Milwaukee council approves mandatory masks in public

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wearing a face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will be mandatory in Milwaukee under an ordinance approved Monday by the city council. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the council also unanimously adopted a separate proposal to provide free masks to city residents. Anyone age 3 and older would have to wear a face-covering in buildings open to the public, as well as any outdoor public space when it’s not possible to stay six feet away from people. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has said he would sign the ordinance. An order requiring masks indoors in Dane County took effect on Monday.

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Milwaukee Public Schools would start the school year online under a $90 million plan proposed Monday by school administrators. Once the threat of the coronavirus has subsided, students would gradually return to the classroom. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar. The online phase would last a projected 30 to 45 days, after which students would alternate two days in school and three online at home. Students would then fully return to classes once that was deemed safe. School board members are expected to take up the proposal at a special board meeting Thursday.

Environmental groups question Enbridge pipeline hearing

A coalition of environmental groups are complaining that the state Department of Natural Resources held a public hearing on Enbridge Inc.’s plans to reroute a northern Wisconsin pipeline prematurely. Enbridge’s Line 5 runs from Superior to Ontario, crossing about 12 miles of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation. The tribe sued last year to force Enbridge to reroute the line south of the reservation. Enbridge is trying to obtain permits to comply. The DNR held a hearing on the project on July 1. The environmental groups argue the new route isn’t finalized and the permit application isn’t complete.