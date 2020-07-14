Advertisement

Green Bay Police: Woman shot, investigation underway

Few details are known at this time, however police say the public isn't in danger
Shooting investigation underway in Green Bay near John and Kimball Streets.
Shooting investigation underway in Green Bay near John and Kimball Streets.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say the public isn’t in danger and an investigation is underway Monday evening after they say a woman was shot.

An Action 2 News photographer could see squad cars parked outside a home near the intersection of John and Kimball Streets on Monday afternoon.

Crime scene tape could also be seen surrounding the home.

Few details are known at this time due to the investigation still being in its early stages, however police have confirmed the incident is considered ‘suspicious’.

Action 2 News doesn’t know the woman’s condition, or the severity of the gunshot wound.

Check back for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

