Green Bay Police: Woman shot, investigation underway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say the public isn’t in danger and an investigation is underway Monday evening after they say a woman was shot.

An Action 2 News photographer could see squad cars parked outside a home near the intersection of John and Kimball Streets on Monday afternoon.

Crime scene tape could also be seen surrounding the home.

Few details are known at this time due to the investigation still being in its early stages, however police have confirmed the incident is considered ‘suspicious’.

Action 2 News doesn’t know the woman’s condition, or the severity of the gunshot wound.

