Green Bay man charged after allegedly threatening to assassinate soldiers

Court documents say the man called a recruiting building and yelled he was going to assassinate five soldiers in Green Bay
Trevin Dorner
Trevin Dorner(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -A Green Bay man was formally charged Monday after being accused of threatening to assassinate Army soldiers in the area.

According to court documents, Trevin Dorner, 49, has been charged with Unlawful Phone Use and Disorderly Conduct.

A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Dorner called a Green Bay Army recruiting building shortly before 12 p.m. on July 10, and started yelling, saying he was going to assassinate five Army soldiers in Green Bay.

The workers were able to calm Dorner down, and later, he called Green Bay police to tell them what he had done.

Court documents say he told officers he was fearful of movements like communism and the Black Lives Matter movement, and that he’s worried about losing his freedoms.

Dorner was booked into the Brown County Jail.

