Green Bay firefighters battle house fire on east side

The cause of the fire is under investigation
Firefighters fight a fire on S. Quincy in Green Bay. July 14, 2020.
Firefighters fight a fire on S. Quincy in Green Bay. July 14, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters have contained a house fire on the city’s east side.

At about 7 a.m., crews from several departments responded to a home in the 800 block of S. Quincy St.

There was smoke coming from a hole in the roof of the home. Several engines responded to the scene.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the home. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the fire.

