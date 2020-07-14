Green Bay firefighters battle house fire on east side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay firefighters have contained a house fire on the city’s east side.

At about 7 a.m., crews from several departments responded to a home in the 800 block of S. Quincy St.

There was smoke coming from a hole in the roof of the home. Several engines responded to the scene.

Firefighters did not find anyone inside the home. There are no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is looking into the fire.

