EAA Ray Aviation Scholar gets to ask NASA astronaut a question

HUSTISFORD, Wis. (WBAY) -After making history at the end of May by being the first American astronauts to launch into space in a commercially built and operated spacecraft, Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are chatting with those who are interested in aviation.

Seventeen year old Addison Geer didn't always have an interest in aviation, but once she started working as an assistant, in the maintenance shop at the Dodge County Airport, she was hooked.

According to Geer, "About a month and a half into the employment, I had the opportunity to go for my first Young Eagles ride and just kind of fell in love with it."

Shortly after that flight, Geer applied for and received $10,000 as one of about a hundred, EAA Ray Aviation Scholars. Those funds enabled the teen to get her pilot's license.

"Aviation is a whole new way to see the world. When you're standing on the ground you've got the trees and the sky and you see the birds way above you, but once you're in a plane and you're 2500 feet above the ground, you're above the birds," says Geer about flying.

As a Ray Aviation Scholar, Geer also had an opportunity to submit a question for a NASA talk with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley.

She asked, "What is something you wish someone had told you when you were just beginning your aviation and space career?"

Currently aboard the International Space Station, Doug Hurley responded to geer’s question during a live event Tuesday afternoon. He said, “I wish maybe I would have had a little bit more advice on just what it was going to be like going into the military. It was just kind of one of those things where I had to just jump in head first and hope for the best and it ended up being just a great fit for me.”

It's advice Geer took to heart, adding, "Aviation was never really something we were into, until I started working at the airport. So, I can relate to being, having to jump in head first and just go into it. So, it was really cool to hear that I'm not the only one who had to do that."

While she doesn’t think her future in aviation will in be in space, her family is still supportive of whatever path she takes. Her dad, Gary Geer, says, “Where she can go with this, sky’s the limit.”

