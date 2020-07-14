Advertisement

DNR cleaning up manure spill in Little Suamico River

Manure applied at Betley Farms ran off late last week, the DNR says
(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The state Department of Natural Resources is helping to clean up a manure spill into the Little Suamico River that’s moving towards the bay of Green Bay.

The DNR says Betley Farms had applied manure run off late last week and into the weekend. The manure ran into the river at State Highway 55 near Pulaski and flowed northeast towards the bay.

The DNR says the spill has been stopped at the farm. It says Betley Farms has been leading the cleanup but DNR staff has been on-site helping the effort since Sunday.

The DNR did not say how much manure may have spilled into the river.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

