Advertisement

Demolition makes room for new Popeyes in Green Bay

Crews are tearing down a building on Green Bay's west side to make room for the popular chicken joint.
Crews tear down the Burger House 41 to make room for Popeyes.
Crews tear down the Burger House 41 to make room for Popeyes.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Make way for Popeyes!

Crews are tearing down a building on Green Bay’s west side to make room for the popular chicken joint. It’s the first Popeyes in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will be located at 1860 West Mason, the previous home of Burger House 41. Crews are tearing down the shuttered burger joint Tuesday.

"We are glad that they chose to locate in the City as they expand into our regional market," said Green Bay Development Director Kevin Vonck.

The restaurant could open later in 2020.

Popeyes has restaurants in Appleton and Manitowoc. People waited in line for hours during the grand opening in Appleton.

The chain became a social media sensation when they introduced their chicken sandwich. The sandwiches are so popular Popeyes experienced a nationwide chicken sandwich outage last August.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Smokey Bear sign stolen from Oconto County ranger station

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Smokey Bear sign warns residents and visitors about the risk of fire danger and preventing wildfires.

News

Green Bay firefighters battle house fire on east side

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The scene is located in the 800 block of S. Quincy St.

Coronavirus

Dr. Rai: “We’re going in the wrong direction”

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Dr. Rai joined us on Action 2 News This Morning Tuesday to talk about why we're going in the wrong direction, local hospitalizations and preparations for school in the fall.

News

Milwaukee schools reopening plan calls for virtual start

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The plan calls for students to return online on Aug. 17 or Sept. 1, depending on their school calendar, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Latest News

Crime

Sheriff: Fatal beach attack on Milwaukee beach likely random

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The suspect fled but later returned on a bicycle and was arrested, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Crime

ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Anderson is sought in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke.

News

Green Bay man charged after allegedly threatening to assassinate soldiers

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
A criminal complaint obtained by Action 2 News states Dorner called a Green Bay Army recruiting building shortly before 12 p.m. on July 10, and started yelling, saying he was going to assassinate five Army soldiers in Green Bay.

News

Mask ordinance takes effect Tuesday for Appleton owned buildings, Neenah residents discuss own mandate

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman
A mask ordinance for Outagamie County buildings began Monday morning, and another one starts Tuesday for buildings owned by the City of Appleton.

News

Mask wearing mandate begins in Appleton Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
Mask wearing mandate begins in Appleton Tuesday

News

Committee discusses mask wearing ordinance in Green Bay

Updated: 12 hours ago
Committee discusses mask wearing ordinance in Green Bay