Demolition makes room for new Popeyes in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Make way for Popeyes!

Crews are tearing down a building on Green Bay’s west side to make room for the popular chicken joint. It’s the first Popeyes in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen will be located at 1860 West Mason, the previous home of Burger House 41. Crews are tearing down the shuttered burger joint Tuesday.

"We are glad that they chose to locate in the City as they expand into our regional market," said Green Bay Development Director Kevin Vonck.

The restaurant could open later in 2020.

Popeyes has restaurants in Appleton and Manitowoc. People waited in line for hours during the grand opening in Appleton.

The chain became a social media sensation when they introduced their chicken sandwich. The sandwiches are so popular Popeyes experienced a nationwide chicken sandwich outage last August.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.