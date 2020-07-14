Citizens give opinions on mask mandate in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposal to require people wear masks while in public in the City of Green Bay went before a sub-committee Monday. While the committee didn’t take any action on the proposal, it still could be taken up by the city council next week.

Alderman Randy Scannell proposed creating a city ordinance requiring people wear masks and practice social distancing in public.

Some members of the public held up pieces of paper saying “No Mask Mandate” to their cameras during Monday’s virtual Protection and Policy Committee meeting.

“If you start saying people need to wear the mask over their face when they are not ill, you’re not actually protecting anybody,” Lacy Lewis of Green Bay told committee members during the virtual meeting.

“When you are going to put a mandate and say people have to wear it, I guess one of my questions would be to the police force, would be to the government, who is going to enforce this?” asked Kimberly Vogt of Green Bay.

Some others support a mask mandate.

“I want to just lead off by saying that I am personally in favor of a mask ordinance. I am immune compromised, I am a type one diabetic,” said Noah Reif, who lives in De Pere.

Adler Barb Dorff said it would be a good idea to have some kind of ordinance.

“I think that we have to look at outside versus inside, I think what I would love to see the committee do tonight is refer this to staff, so that they can look at drafting something,” said Alder Barb Dorff.

The committee voted against that idea on a tie vote.

“I think we’re doing a good job, the numbers are dropping. I think Brown County is doing a pretty good job, so I’m not in support of a mask ordinance at all,” said Alder Vanderleest.

City Attorney Vanessa Chavez did indicate the city has been looking into what it would take to develop a mask ordinance in anticipation of this type of request.

Chavez says a draft ordinance has not been created.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.