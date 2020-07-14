Advertisement

ATF offers $10K reward in Wisconsin double slaying, arson

The agency announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson
ATF announced at $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of Kevin. P. Anderson.
ATF announced at $10,000 reward for the capture and conviction of Kevin. P. Anderson.(ATF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMNER, Wis. (AP) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a reward of up to $10,000 to find a Fort Atkinson man charged with killing his sister and her husband, shooting at a deputy and burning down a house in southeast Wisconsin last month.

The agency announced the reward Monday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of 62-year-old Kevin P. Anderson.

Anderson is sought in the fatal shootings of his sister, Nedra Lemke, and her husband, James Lemke.

The couple’s bodies were found June 16 in the driveway of a house in the Town of Sumner.

A deputy who arrived to check a possible break-in was shot at and returned fire, and the house burned down. Anderson and his sister were in a dispute over their father’s will.

